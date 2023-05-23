IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has increased by 19.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.25, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on May 23, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen a 6.92% increase in the past week, with a 16.61% rise in the past month, and a -26.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.04% for BACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for BACK’s stock, with a -45.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1550. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.