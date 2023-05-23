Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is $24.00, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for ICVX is 34.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICVX on May 23, 2023 was 136.89K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)’s stock price has increased by 25.02 compared to its previous closing price of 7.87. However, the company has seen a 19.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICVX’s Market Performance

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has seen a 19.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 71.42% gain in the past month and a 22.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.97% for ICVX stock, with a simple moving average of 57.15% for the last 200 days.

ICVX Trading at 50.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +78.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Holtzman Douglas, who sale 20,443 shares at the price of $6.09 back on Apr 03. After this action, Holtzman Douglas now owns 290,054 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $124,407 using the latest closing price.

Cearley Cassia, the Chief Business Officer of Icosavax Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Cearley Cassia is holding 151,847 shares at $38,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.