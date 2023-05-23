ICL Group Ltd (ICL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75x that is above its average ratio.

ICL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ICL on May 23, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ICL) stock’s latest price update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.56, however, the company has experienced a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.30% gain in the past month and a -9.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for ICL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for ICL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

ICL Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.