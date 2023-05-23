i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.55x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) by analysts is $4.13, IAUX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of IAUX was 1.24M shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAUX’s Market Performance

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has experienced a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a -1.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for IAUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for IAUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.30% for the last 200 days.

IAUX Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp. saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.