Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, HUN stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly decline of -4.51% and a quarterly plunge of -11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Huntsman Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for HUN’s stock, with a -8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUN is 179.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on May 23, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 25.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

HUN Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.