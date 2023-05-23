HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has gone down by -0.17% for the week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month and a 8.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for HCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for HCA’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCA is $312.36, which is $34.77 above the current price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on May 23, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has decreased by -1.92 when compared to last closing price of 282.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that HCA Smashes Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is the S&P 500’s Top Performer.

HCA Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.00. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Cuffe Michael S., who sale 12,556 shares at the price of $284.44 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cuffe Michael S. now owns 28,783 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,571,396 using the latest closing price.

Akdamar Erol R, the Group President of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Akdamar Erol R is holding 42,484 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -186.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.