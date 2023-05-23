Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TV is $8.87, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for TV is 557.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for TV on May 23, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) has jumped by 1.36 compared to previous close of 4.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TV’s Market Performance

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.10% decline in the past month and a -14.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for TV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for TV’s stock, with a -11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TV Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at -15.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 89.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.26. Total debt to assets is 37.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.