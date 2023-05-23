Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPMT is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is $7.00, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 51.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On May 23, 2023, GPMT’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) has surged by 4.36 when compared to previous closing price of 4.59, but the company has seen a 11.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GPMT’s Market Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has experienced a 11.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.86% rise in the past month, and a -20.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.26% for GPMT’s stock, with a -26.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPMT Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.