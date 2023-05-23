Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock Observes 1.02% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, GNTX stock has gone down by -1.99%, with a monthly gain of 3.29% and a quarterly plunge of -1.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Gentex Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for GNTX’s stock, with a 1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GNTX is $31.78, which is $4.22 above the current price. The public float for GNTX is 232.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on May 23, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29 in relation to its previous close of 28.00. However, the company has experienced a -1.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNTX Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from GOODE GARY F, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $28.27 back on May 19. After this action, GOODE GARY F now owns 29,180 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $124,837 using the latest closing price.

Hollars James A, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,416 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Hollars James A is holding 36,149 shares at $124,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.