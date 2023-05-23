General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GD is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GD is $264.75, which is $52.86 above the current market price. The public float for GD is 273.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GD on May 23, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GD) stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 210.65, however, the company has experienced a 1.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that The Case for General Dynamics

GD’s Market Performance

GD’s stock has risen by 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly drop of -8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for General Dynamics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for GD’s stock, with a -8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GD Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.41. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Malcolm Mark, who purchase 4,700 shares at the price of $214.47 back on May 02. After this action, Malcolm Mark now owns 4,700 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $1,008,011 using the latest closing price.

Burns Mark Lagrand, the Vice President of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 27,600 shares at $226.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Burns Mark Lagrand is holding 56,909 shares at $6,263,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.