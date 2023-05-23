FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) Right Now?

The public float for FSCO is 197.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSCO on May 23, 2023 was 601.05K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FSCO’s Market Performance

The stock of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a 2.10% rise in the past month, and a -4.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for FSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for FSCO’s stock, with a -5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSCO Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +2.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.