First BanCorp. (FBP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is above average at 7.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First BanCorp. (FBP) is $14.20, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 177.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FBP on May 23, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP’s stock has seen a 7.33% increase for the week, with a 3.81% rise in the past month and a -18.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for First BanCorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.92% for FBP’s stock, with a -13.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FBP Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 84,895 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $34,827 using the latest closing price.

Dedrick Tracey A, the Director of First BanCorp., purchase 500 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Dedrick Tracey A is holding 25,928 shares at $6,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First BanCorp. (FBP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.