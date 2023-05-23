Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 43.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is 1.97.

The average price recommended by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $22.00, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 128.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On May 23, 2023, EXTR’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 18.62. However, the company has seen a 12.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXTR’s stock has risen by 12.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.24% and a quarterly rise of 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.68% for EXTR’s stock, with a 11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from TATE CRISTINA, who sale 741 shares at the price of $16.73 back on May 16. After this action, TATE CRISTINA now owns 20,950 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $12,397 using the latest closing price.

TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT, the Interim CFO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 669 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT is holding 20,950 shares at $12,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.