Exscientia plc (EXAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has soared by 27.32 in relation to previous closing price of 6.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAI is $14.75, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 102.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAI on May 23, 2023 was 271.54K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a 38.31% increase in the past week, with a 36.11% rise in the past month, and a 11.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.56% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.17% for EXAI’s stock, with a 10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 38.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +49.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +38.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.