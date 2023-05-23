Examining the Volatility of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) Stock

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has gone up by 4.28% for the week, with a 2.26% rise in the past month and a 10.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for ATEC’s stock, with a 32.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATEC is $19.72, which is $3.88 above the current price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEC on May 23, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has soared by 1.54 in relation to previous closing price of 15.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATEC Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Hunsaker Craig E, who sale 58,238 shares at the price of $15.29 back on May 15. After this action, Hunsaker Craig E now owns 1,227,456 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $890,459 using the latest closing price.

Pritzker Jennifer N., the 10% Owner of Alphatec Holdings Inc., purchase 2,400 shares at $15.57 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Pritzker Jennifer N. is holding 55,600 shares at $37,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.