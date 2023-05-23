Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.59 in comparison to its previous close of 49.41, however, the company has experienced a 3.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is 78.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is $51.50, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for AQUA is 120.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On May 23, 2023, AQUA’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stock saw an increase of 3.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.56% and a quarterly increase of 3.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for AQUA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.11% for the last 200 days.

AQUA Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.78. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 200 shares at the price of $52.10 back on May 08. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $10,420 using the latest closing price.

Aulick Rodney, the Executive Vice President of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 6,494 shares at $50.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Aulick Rodney is holding 127,001 shares at $326,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 137.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.