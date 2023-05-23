Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 15.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is above average at 12.41x. The 36-month beta value for EVRI is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVRI is $25.25, which is $10.17 above than the current price. The public float for EVRI is 86.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of EVRI on May 23, 2023 was 823.31K shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI’s stock has seen a -0.85% decrease for the week, with a -2.77% drop in the past month and a -18.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for Everi Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for EVRI’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVRI Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.95. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from Lucchese David, who sale 38,398 shares at the price of $18.61 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lucchese David now owns 167,287 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $714,587 using the latest closing price.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that JUDGE GEOFFREY P is holding 61,572 shares at $111,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 52.30, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 459.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 52.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.