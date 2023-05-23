Evaluating the Ups and Downs of T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) Stock

The stock of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has seen a 37.67% increase in the past week, with a -10.67% drop in the past month, and a -35.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.92% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.70% for IDAI stock, with a simple moving average of -49.02% for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)

The public float for IDAI is 2.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on May 23, 2023 was 552.89K shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has surged by 38.62 when compared to previous closing price of 1.45, but the company has seen a 37.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDAI Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +28.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5601. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.