Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) Stock

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a 5.38% gain in the past month, and a 10.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for MTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is above average at 5.43x. The 36-month beta value for MTG is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTG is $16.88, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for MTG is 285.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on May 23, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

MTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has plunged by -0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 15.19, but the company has seen a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

MTG Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.