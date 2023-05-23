Evaluating the Impact of 5.26 Increase on FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) Stock

In the past week, NOTE stock has gone up by 21.83%, with a monthly gain of 29.03% and a quarterly plunge of -21.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.93% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.36% for NOTE’s stock, with a -50.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for NOTE is $6.50, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 99.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.80% of that float. The average trading volume for NOTE on May 23, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has plunge by 5.26relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE Trading at 26.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +21.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -62.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on May 18. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 181,436 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $50,370 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.