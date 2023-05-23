Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has jumped by 4.67 compared to previous close of 5.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 14.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.75.

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $10.28, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 153.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.02% of that float. On May 23, 2023, UUUU’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a 23.91% rise in the past month, and a -4.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for UUUU’s stock, with a -2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +22.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.05 back on May 09. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 191,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $120,750 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Alex G, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Morrison Alex G is holding 150,159 shares at $48,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.