Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENIC is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENIC is $2834.08, which is $0.37 above the current price. The public float for ENIC is 496.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENIC on May 23, 2023 was 736.59K shares.

ENIC) stock’s latest price update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC)’s stock price has increased by 2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has seen a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENIC’s Market Performance

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has experienced a -5.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.02% rise in the past month, and a 33.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for ENIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for ENIC’s stock, with a 38.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENIC Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. saw 28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+12.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Chile S.A. stands at +28.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.72. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), the company’s capital structure generated 99.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.