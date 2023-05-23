Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $32.82, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 287.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on May 23, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 23.13, however, the company has experienced a -4.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy

Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a -4.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.00% decline in the past month and a 7.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for EDR’s stock, with a 2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDR Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 187,542 shares at the price of $24.94 back on May 05. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 1,910,595 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $4,677,729 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $24.66 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 2,098,137 shares at $7,399,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.