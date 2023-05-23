Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 37.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.01.

The average price recommended by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $94.14, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 23, 2023, EW’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 87.93. However, the company has seen a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has risen by 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.03% and a quarterly rise of 18.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for EW’s stock, with a 7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EW Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.21. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Ullem Scott B., who sale 80,700 shares at the price of $88.54 back on May 10. After this action, Ullem Scott B. now owns 18,294 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $7,145,004 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 81,725 shares at $1,758,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.