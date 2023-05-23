East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EWBC stock has gone up by 12.04%, with a monthly decline of -3.41% and a quarterly plunge of -31.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for East West Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.85% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.39.

The public float for EWBC is 139.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on May 23, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has increased by 3.98 when compared to last closing price of 49.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.28. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.