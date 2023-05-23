E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has increased by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.47. However, the company has seen a 3.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) by analysts is $5.50, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 253.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.60M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has seen a 3.39% increase in the past week, with a -31.13% drop in the past month, and a -25.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for ETWO’s stock, with a -24.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETWO Trading at -16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -21.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.53 back on May 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 204,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $58,922 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 217,478 shares at $78,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -99.46. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.