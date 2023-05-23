e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has plunge by -4.30relation to previous closing price of 89.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is $96.18, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on May 23, 2023 was 897.66K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has seen a -6.13% decrease for the week, with a -11.10% drop in the past month and a 17.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for ELF’s stock, with a 44.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELF Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.43. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 55.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $88.47 back on May 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 286,964 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $3,515,711 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 305,673 shares at $1,474,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.25. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.