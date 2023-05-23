Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock Observes 0.15% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month, and a 3.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for DVAX’s stock, with a 0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is above average at 7.16x. The 36-month beta value for DVAX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVAX is $22.83, which is $11.48 above than the current price. The public float for DVAX is 127.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.18% of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on May 23, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

DVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has jumped by 3.00 compared to previous close of 10.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that The U.K. Canceled a Vaccine Deal. Here’s the Fallout for Stocks.

DVAX Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Hack Andrew A. F., who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $10.55 back on May 18. After this action, Hack Andrew A. F. now owns 2,915,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $10,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 17,515 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Novack David F is holding 3,187 shares at $190,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at +40.53. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.63. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.75. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.