Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) Stock: A -6.21% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has gone down by -1.69% for the week, with a 60.84% rise in the past month and a 21.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 50.48% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.21% for DXF’s stock, with a -17.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 13.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on May 23, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.30relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF Trading at 23.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 50.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +67.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2210. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.