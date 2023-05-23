Dollar General Corporation (DG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DG is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DG is $239.32, which is $29.71 above the current price. The public float for DG is 217.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DG on May 23, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 215.08. However, the company has seen a -2.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that Analysis: At Dollar General, a Record of Overcharging

DG’s Market Performance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has experienced a -2.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month, and a -6.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for DG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for DG’s stock, with a -9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DG Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.17. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from McGuire Timothy I, who purchase 3,550 shares at the price of $202.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, McGuire Timothy I now owns 11,104 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $717,088 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT WARREN F, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, sale 1,951 shares at $243.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that BRYANT WARREN F is holding 38,269 shares at $475,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.