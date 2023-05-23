Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $172.83, which is $41.11 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANG on May 23, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.71relation to previous closing price of 130.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has experienced a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month, and a 0.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

FANG Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.28. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.