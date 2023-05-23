DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for DXCM on May 23, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has jumped by 1.84 compared to previous close of 117.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a -0.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.59% decline in the past month and a 4.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for DXCM’s stock, with a 11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXCM Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.17. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Stern Sadie, who sale 393 shares at the price of $120.19 back on May 09. After this action, Stern Sadie now owns 82,859 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $47,235 using the latest closing price.

Pacelli Steven Robert, the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of DexCom Inc., sale 5,031 shares at $126.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Pacelli Steven Robert is holding 132,686 shares at $633,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.