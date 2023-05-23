CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a -15.77% decrease in the past week, with a -15.28% drop in the past month, and a 9.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.52% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 43.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $14.20, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. On May 23, 2023, CBAY’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 9.11. However, the company has seen a -15.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CBAY Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,749 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197,387 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $51,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.