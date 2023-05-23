Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CWK is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CWK is $12.42, which is $5.2 above the current price. The public float for CWK is 162.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWK on May 23, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has soared by 3.82 in relation to previous closing price of 7.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

CWK’s Market Performance

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.26% drop in the past month, and a -38.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for CWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for CWK’s stock, with a -32.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CWK Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -34.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from MACKAY MICHELLE, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Jun 13. After this action, MACKAY MICHELLE now owns 50,760 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $51,240 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Nathaniel, the of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,231 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Robinson Nathaniel is holding 22,580 shares at $267,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.