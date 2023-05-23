CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CURO is also noteworthy at 2.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CURO is $3.23, which is $2.11 above than the current price. The public float for CURO is 21.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume of CURO on May 23, 2023 was 137.11K shares.

CURO) stock’s latest price update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)’s stock price has plunge by 7.14relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO’s stock has fallen by -13.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.40% and a quarterly drop of -69.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for CURO Group Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.85% for CURO stock, with a simple moving average of -70.04% for the last 200 days.

CURO Trading at -28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -24.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4212. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -68.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 11,660 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 02. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 728,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $18,629 using the latest closing price.

Clark Douglas D, the Chief Executive Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 8,340 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Clark Douglas D is holding 716,897 shares at $13,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.