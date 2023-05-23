CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is $15.11, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for CVAC is 88.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVAC on May 23, 2023 was 537.13K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has plunge by 11.12relation to previous closing price of 9.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

CVAC’s Market Performance

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has experienced a 21.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.91% rise in the past month, and a 22.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.74% for CVAC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.10% for the last 200 days.

CVAC Trading at 41.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +48.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +22.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 78.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.