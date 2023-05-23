Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) has decreased by -2.87 when compared to last closing price of 1.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CPIX is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CPIX is 7.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CPIX on May 23, 2023 was 15.47K shares.

CPIX’s Market Performance

CPIX’s stock has seen a -1.17% decrease for the week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month and a -28.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for CPIX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.34% for the last 200 days.

CPIX Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPIX fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7173. In addition, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPIX starting from Krogulski Kenneth, who purchase 360 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Dec 21. After this action, Krogulski Kenneth now owns 204,955 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $799 using the latest closing price.

Galante Joseph C, the Director of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 180 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Galante Joseph C is holding 57,356 shares at $400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.58 for the present operating margin

+65.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.69. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.63. Total debt to assets is 22.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.