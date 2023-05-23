Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 5.59 when compared to last closing price of 10.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $13.78, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDO on May 23, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 25.09% increase in the past week, with a 25.52% rise in the past month, and a 15.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.81% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.69% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at 25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +25.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 24,446 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Mar 09. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 225,554 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $243,123 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 6,250 shares at $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 11,257,352 shares at $65,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.