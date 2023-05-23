CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 78.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSGP is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSGP is $86.38, which is $6.53 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CSGP on May 23, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stock saw an increase of 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.07% and a quarterly increase of 5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for CSGP’s stock, with a 6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSGP Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from FLORANCE ANDREW C, who sale 360,530 shares at the price of $76.77 back on Apr 28. After this action, FLORANCE ANDREW C now owns 974,309 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $27,677,888 using the latest closing price.

Hill John W, the Director of CoStar Group Inc., sale 2,300 shares at $68.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Hill John W is holding 18,434 shares at $157,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.