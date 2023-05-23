Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has gone down by -0.59% for the week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month and a 1.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.11% for CBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.30% for CBD’s stock, with a -3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Right Now?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) by analysts is $4.01, which is -$0.56 below the current market price. The public float for CBD is 158.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CBD was 1.32M shares.

CBD) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBD Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.