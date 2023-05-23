Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has gone up by 2.05% for the week, with a 19.71% rise in the past month and a 43.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.01% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.55% for CIFR’s stock, with a 64.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIFR is $3.50, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 40.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.97% of that float. The average trading volume for CIFR on May 23, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.49, however, the company has experienced a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIFR Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 344.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.