Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is 2.09.

The public float for CIDM is 161.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIDM on May 23, 2023 was 729.60K shares.

CIDM’s Market Performance

The stock of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has seen a -1.83% decrease in the past week, with a -26.92% drop in the past month, and a -37.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for CIDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.17% for CIDM’s stock, with a -39.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIDM Trading at -26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -26.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3378. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw -24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Canning John K., who sale 77,976 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 22. After this action, Canning John K. now owns 0 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $44,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+54.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.74. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.