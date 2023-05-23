Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 95.03, however, the company has experienced a -1.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by analysts is $97.06, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.38M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD’s stock has seen a -1.38% decrease for the week, with a 3.47% rise in the past month and a 12.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.01% for CHD’s stock, with a 14.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHD Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.91. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hemsey Rene, who sale 7,460 shares at the price of $96.56 back on May 09. After this action, Hemsey Rene now owns 6,316 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $720,334 using the latest closing price.

SHEARER ROBERT K, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 12,960 shares at $96.23 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SHEARER ROBERT K is holding 29,108 shares at $1,247,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.