Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 17.21% increase in the past week, with a 56.71% gain in the past month, and a 193.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for TAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.65% for TAST stock, with a simple moving average of 160.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAST is 2.33.

The public float for TAST is 33.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on May 23, 2023 was 443.55K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has surged by 12.82 when compared to previous closing price of 5.07, but the company has seen a 17.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAST Trading at 72.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +50.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 320.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.