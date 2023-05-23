Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CUK is 144.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on May 23, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 9.98, but the company has seen a 9.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has risen by 9.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.06% and a quarterly rise of 0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.17% for CUK’s stock, with a 16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 40.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.