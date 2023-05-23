CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has seen a -1.91% decrease in the past week, with a 11.71% gain in the past month, and a 14.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for CARG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for CARG’s stock, with a 16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is above average at 9.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is $20.50, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for CARG is 97.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARG on May 23, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has plunged by -0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 19.02, but the company has seen a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CARG Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sale 17,707 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 392,587 shares of CarGurus Inc., valued at $443,029 using the latest closing price.

Zales Samuel, the COO and President of CarGurus Inc., sale 2,293 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Zales Samuel is holding 392,587 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.