Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock Faces 4.12% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has gone up by 2.89% for the week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month and a -6.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.31% for CPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for CPE’s stock, with a -14.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is above average at 1.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is $49.48, which is $17.33 above the current market price. The public float for CPE is 60.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPE on May 23, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

CPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) has surged by 2.77 when compared to previous closing price of 32.17, but the company has seen a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

CPE Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on May 12. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 602,824 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $302,450 using the latest closing price.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that WEBSTER STEVEN A is holding 592,824 shares at $302,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +37.44. The total capital return value is set at 34.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.47. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.08. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.