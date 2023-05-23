Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has gone up by 4.61% for the week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month and a 9.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for CDNS’s stock, with a 17.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by analysts is $226.25, which is $15.48 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 270.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.76M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 216.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDNS Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.63. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 31.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from BECKLEY THOMAS P, who sale 76,003 shares at the price of $209.33 back on May 18. After this action, BECKLEY THOMAS P now owns 185,761 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $15,909,771 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Former Executive Chair of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 42,500 shares at $202.55 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 602,589 shares at $8,608,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.