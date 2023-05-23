Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for BFLY is 155.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on May 23, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) has surged by 11.46 when compared to previous closing price of 1.92, but the company has seen a 9.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has risen by 9.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.93% and a quarterly drop of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for BFLY’s stock, with a -38.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFLY Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0300. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Getz Heather C, who sale 64,536 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 03. After this action, Getz Heather C now owns 1,448,955 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $127,523 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,103,145 shares at $1,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.