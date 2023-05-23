Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has gone down by -4.32% for the week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month and a 62.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for BUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for BUR’s stock, with a 41.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 435.33x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is $17.75, which is $3.17 above the current market price. BUR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BUR on May 23, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 13.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BUR Trading at 16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 60.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.